Transcript for Deadly snowstorm moving across several states

We begin tonight with the deadly winter storm charging across the country. Heavy snow and ice and rain. Winter weather alerts from Colorado to new England. Drivers stranded. Traffic stopped in Missouri. And whiteout conditions blinding drivers in South Dakota. Conditions lasting through Tuesday. The storm affecting travel across much of the country. Rob Marciano leads us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a dangerous and deadly storm barreling east after slamming the nation's midsection with snow, ice, and rain. And sparking a deadly avalanche in the rockies. 35 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to new England. Causing treacherous travel conditions. Dozens of crashes reported in Missouri. Wreckage littering the highway. Snow piling up on I-70, causing spinouts, stranding drivers on the side of the road. One person killed after a crash in Kansas. Just one of more than two dozen accidents in a span of two hours in that state. Authorities closing some highways for hours. One officer calling the conditions terrible. This semi truck jackknifed, completely blocking traffic. Drivers in South Dakota facing near zero visibility. Snow blowing sideways and piling up. And in Kansas City, crews forming lines to clear all the snow off the field before the chiefs game. And then the players having a little fun, making snow angels. Rob joining us now with the forecast. You're tracking the storm. It's expanding, moving quickly to the east. Still snowing in Kansas City, nearly a half a foot there. Des Moines, Springfield, St. Louis, getting the snow. And warnings and advisories through Indiana, Ohio, new Jersey, into Connecticut. Let's time this out. And there's a severe weather component in the south, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama could see tornadoes. And by Tuesday, ice north of I-80 and I-95. Could see three to six inches of snow. It's going to be a tough commute for sure. Rob, thank you. Now to our other breaking headline tonight, producer

