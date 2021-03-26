Deadly tornadoes slam South, people injured

More
Multiple people have been injured after severe storms in Alabama, and there have been reports of fatalities. The storm prediction center warns of “violent tornadoes.”
3:38 | 03/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly tornadoes slam South, people injured

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:38","description":"Multiple people have been injured after severe storms in Alabama, and there have been reports of fatalities. The storm prediction center warns of “violent tornadoes.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76689549","title":"Deadly tornadoes slam South, people injured ","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-tornadoes-slam-south-people-injured-76689549"}