-
Now Playing: 'I believe that (Dems) do' have votes to pass a COVID-19 relief package: Sen. Sanders
-
Now Playing: Donald trump loses defense team before impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Report: Several men accuse Republican strategist of online harassment
-
Now Playing: 'We may end up seeing a president eating his words' on bipartisan COVID-19 bill: Vega
-
Now Playing: Dems don't have 'a very good chance' to win Ohio Senate race: Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'I would not vote for' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Gov. Hutchinson
-
Now Playing: 'States needed money and needed clear national direction … months ago': Dr. Besser
-
Now Playing: President Biden pushes urgently for COVID-19 relief
-
Now Playing: Democrats may move forward with relief package without Republicans
-
Now Playing: DNC Chair Jaime Harrison: 'Democrats are unified'
-
Now Playing: Capitol riot pipe bombs at DNC, RNC were planted night before: FBI
-
Now Playing: Biden pushing to pass next COVID-19 relief bill, hopes for bipartisanship
-
Now Playing: Wicked wind chills in the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Kate Bedingfield stresses need for passing COVID-19 relief to help reopen schools
-
Now Playing: Rising tensions over threats to members of Congress
-
Now Playing: Capitol security
-
Now Playing: Fight for future of GOP after Trump loss and 2nd Impeachment