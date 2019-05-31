Transcript for Delaware woman survived beating at Dominican Republic resort

hour tourist who said she was brutally attacked in the Dominican Republic in a popular resort. Shy was walking alone and suddenly was dragged in a maintenance room. Here is gio Benitez. Reporter: It was supposed to be a dream getaway to an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, but tonight, Tammy lawrence-daley is speaking out after a brutal attack, hoping to protect other women. She, her husband and two friends were at the majestic elegance resort in punta Cana in January, when, she says, she went out alone for a late night snack and claims she was attacked by a man wearing a resort uniform. He just plowed into my back and I just remember that grunt he made when he hit me. It's in my nightmares. He -- at that point started choking me, strangling me. Reporter: She says the attacker dragged her into a maintenance room, then down into a basement -- where she says he left her for dead. All I could think of was that my husband was going to find me dead with my head bashed in. Reporter: Tammy says she was discovered eight hours later. Tonight, she has this message. It's not safe. It's not safe for women to walk alone. They have to walk with somebody else. And David, police say they are investigating and looking at surveillance video. They say they've questioned ten people, but nobody has been arrested. We've reached out to the resort but have not heard back. David? And now the out rage about

