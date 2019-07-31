Transcript for Delta pilot arrested on suspicion of being drunk before flight

tonight of that delta pilot accused of trying to fly drunk. He was pulled off the plane just before takeoff from the minneapolis-st. Paul airport. Tonight, what he allegedly did as he tried to pass through a TSA checkpoint. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: This 37-year-old delta pilot, Gabriel Schroeder, is grounded tonight, suspected of being drunk as he prepared to fly passengers. The pilot saw that Minneapolis police were conducting additional random checks at the checkpoint. According to police, Schroeder looked confused, told a TSA officer he wasn't ready to be screened and left the area. He's seen on surveliance video going into a men's room, where police later find an unopened bottle of vodka. The visibly nervous pilot does go through screening, but police are suspicious. And officers find Schroeder in the cockpit for the flight to San Diego. As passengers waited, Schroeder's breathalyzer was well over the limit for pilots. He was arrested. For a pilot, he looked a little disheveled. He had the white with the snap, but it was dire need of an ironing, you know, it was kind of a sloppy look, because the other pilot, you know, looked like he walked out of "Gq." Reporter: The flight was delayed for an hour. The airline says it has no tolerance for violations of its policies. The pilot has not yet been charged. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.