Transcript for Delta gives behind-the-scenes access for busiest flying time of year

scare. A united airline pilot slamming the brakes seconds before take off at 130 miles an hour. That flight in Phoenix to Newark. David Kerley on why it stopped. Reporter: Tonight, a united airlines 737 has made it to Newark after a tense aborted Phoenix take off. All of a sudden the pilot hit the breaks very hard. We weren't given an update at first. Eventually the pilot came on. Reporter: The pilot pulling off the runway to deal with a brake issue. We're going to have to go somewhere and sit for 60 minutes. Reporter: This on what may be the busiest flying day of the entire year. TSA predicting by later tonight it will screen 2.7 million passengers. 100,000 more than the Sunday after last Thanksgiving, often considered the busiest day of the year. It might not go O on time. Reporter: Delta gave us behind the scenes access for their busiest time of year. It's the summer we worry about. It's 90 days of action. People think our super bowl is Thanksgiving, but our super bowl is the summer operation. Reporter: Today may end up being the busiest day to fly through the year, there are several Fridays that will be nearly as but DI.

