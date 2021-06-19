Transcript for The Delta variant detected in at least 45 states

Now to the pandemic and the push to vaccinate young people as cases surge of the dangerous delta variant. Officials say they are seeing more severe cases in places where vaccination rates are low. That variant, which was first detected in India has now been tracked in most of the country. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the delta variant now detected in at least 46 states and expected to accelerate. We know the delta variant is even more transmissible than the uk variant, and I anticipate that will be the predominant variant in the months ahead. Reporter: And it's already sinking its teeth into undervaccinated areas like southwest Missouri, where cox health says the delta variant now makes up 90% of their new cases. The patients are younger and they're sicker. They're coming in later in the disease process, so we often have less therapies that are available for them. Reporter: With the vaccination rates slowing and the country no longer on pace to meet president Biden's goal of 70% of adults with at least one shot by July 4th, health officials are now trying to meet people where they are. In Ohio, this pop-up clinic at an Akron transit station brought vaccines directly to holdouts like James Crumbley. What brought me here is I had to catch the bus to the other side of town. I didn't know nothing about Reporter: But tonight, five states with lower than average vaccination rates have seen cases climb significantly over the past two weeks. Arkansas up 74%. You can see more people getting vaccinated whenever they see the risk increase. We've got to get everybody not just partially vaccinated, but fully vaccinated. Reporter: Kendrik Nooner learned that lesson the hard way. He was reluctant to get the vaccine, then got infected on his honeymoon in Arizona. He's now in the hospital. I would encourage people to try to resrch it out and then see about getting the vaccine. Just what I've been through over the last 10 days, I most definitely will. A reminder, people still feeling the impact from this virus. Trevor Ault is joining us here in New York. Trevor, there is concern we have been talking about, the delta variant, especially in areas with low vaccination rates, but nationally we are still heading in the right direction with cases falling. Reporter: That's right, whit, America's average case load has continued to fall down to about 11,400 a day, and Dr. Fauci said repeatedly the target should be 10,000 a day or fewer. This is the closest we have been to that since the first days of the pandemic. Whit? Progress, still a ways to go, though. Trevor, thank you.

