-
Now Playing: Business loan program may run out of money soon
-
Now Playing: Gravity Payments employees are making huge sacrifices during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: One man's 'infuriating' experience filing for unemployment
-
Now Playing: Bill and Melinda Gates join global fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Bill, Melinda Gates on the importance of COVID-19 test
-
Now Playing: Retail sales plummet amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals supporting small businesses from O Magazine
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on compression socks from Swiftwick
-
Now Playing: How big businesses are stepping up during coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin senator speaks on food waste concerns
-
Now Playing: Farmers throw out milk, produce as schools, restaurants remain shut down
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Amazon sales are booming
-
Now Playing: Can the economy recover in parts of the country as early as next month?
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals from small businesses on bibs, bowls and more
-
Now Playing: Autoworker inspired by family to help make masks for health care workers
-
Now Playing: Oil production hits record low
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: Savings and solutions to everyday problems
-
Now Playing: Federal government to launch relief package
-
Now Playing: Long food lines become the new normal across US