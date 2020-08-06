Demands for justice continue across nation

More
Protests continue over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
4:50 | 06/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Demands for justice continue across nation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:50","description":"Protests continue over the death of George Floyd while in police custody. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71124181","title":"Demands for justice continue across nation","url":"/WNT/video/demands-justice-continue-nation-71124181"}