Democratic candidates make final preparations before the debate

More
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are going to be taking the stage together for the first time as many other hopeful democrats will share their vision as president of the United States.
0:40 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic candidates make final preparations before the debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are going to be taking the stage together for the first time as many other hopeful democrats will share their vision as president of the United States.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65576910","title":"Democratic candidates make final preparations before the debate","url":"/WNT/video/democratic-candidates-make-final-preparations-debate-65576910"}