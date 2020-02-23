Democratic nominees drum up support before Nevada caucus

More
According to entrance polls, 84% of Nevada Democrats voted early.
3:08 | 02/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic nominees drum up support before Nevada caucus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:08","description":"According to entrance polls, 84% of Nevada Democrats voted early. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69152770","title":"Democratic nominees drum up support before Nevada caucus","url":"/WNT/video/democratic-nominees-drum-support-nevada-caucus-69152770"}