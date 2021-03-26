Transcript for Democrats criticize newly signed Georgia voter law

Georgia's sweeping new election law. President Biden calling it Jim crow in the 21st century. Governor Kemp signing the bill behind dloezed doors. A state lawmaker arrested, knocking on his door asking to witness the signing. Georgia one of 40 states to limit despite no evidence of widespread election fraud. Opponents argue it will only suppress the vote, especially in black communities. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Atlanta. Reporter: It's the new election law that many tonight are calling racist, signed by the same Georgia governor who refused to go along with the wildest rumors of widespread fraud in the last two elections where the Democrats won. And here's what he's saying now. There's no doubt there were many alarming issues with how the election was handled. Reporter: There are now two photos defining this pivotal one with the white Republican men signing the law, and another with a lone black woman getting arrested for trying to get in the room. Quit it. I said quit it. Reporter: Park cannon is a Democrat, and she was put in jail after she refused to stop knocking on the governor's door. I am a legislator! Do not touch me! Reporter: U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is the pastor at her church and was there when they bailed her out. What we have seen today is a desperate attempt to lock out and squeeze the people out of their own democracy. Reporter: Those popular outdoor ballot drop boxes available 24/7 can now only be used inside an early voting location and only while it's open. You'll need to provide a license or I.D. Number to vote by mail, and it's now a crime in Georgia for anyone other than a poll worker to offer food or water to people waiting in the endless lines they often see in the large cities. Outside the statehouse black and brown voters are screaming that this is voter suppression. The president today called the new rules Jim crow in the 21st century. They passed a law saying you can't provide water for people standing in line while they're waiting to vote? You don't need anything else to know this is nothing but punitive designed to keep people from voting. Let's bring in Steve osunsami, joining us from Atlanta. Steve, Georgia's not only leer. States across the country are trying to tighten Ving laws. Reporter: That's right, there are Republicans in dozens of statehouses across the country who are working on similar measures. Let's talk about politics for a second. Most of these measures are aimed at the early vote and the mail-in vote. When you look at this state, broke heavily for Democrats in November and January. Whit? This debate only heating. Across the country. Steve, thank you.

