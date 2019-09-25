Transcript for Democrats react to president’s call with Ukraine

And of course, this all started with a whistle-blower inside the intelligence community who was very alarmed by that phone call. There was intense pressure on the white house to release that whistle-blower complaint. Tonight, it has just been sent to congress, it's being held in a secure room on capitol hill. And this evening, at least one leading Republican now saying, quote, there is a lot that is really troubling there. Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: Tonight, members of the intelligence committees filing into a secure room, getting their first look at the whistle-blower complaint that sparked this crisis. I found the allegations deeply disturbing. I also found them very credible. Reporter: The administration had tried to suppress the complaint, but today, facing mounting pressure, they gave in. I fully support transparency on the so-called whistle-blower information. Reporter: The move caps a day of high drama on capitol hill. Democrats outraged, saying trump's call with the Ukrainian president was even more damaging than they had imagined. That is an abuse of power. That is unpatriotic. Reporter: 24 hours after launching impeachment proceedings, house speaker Nancy Pelosi doubling down. Today's release of the notes of the call by the white house confirms this behavior which undermines the integrity of our election, the dignity of any presidency and our national security. Reporter: Republicans largely standing by the president, downplaying the call. Senator what do you make of this transcript of the president's actions? Nothing there. Reporter: Nothing? They're looking for a Mueller do-over. Reporter: But there are a few cracks in that Republican support. Mitt Romney calling the president's actions deeply troubling. If the president of the United States asks or presses the leader of a foreign country to carry out an investigation of a political nature, that's troubling, and I feel that. And so -- Reporter: Another Republican, senator pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, called the president's conversation with the Ukrainian leader "Inappropriate," but not impeachable. And then there was this, from the president's closest ally in congress. So, from my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane. Reporter: Lynn say graham said to impeach a president over a call like this would be insane. You know what? If that's his definition of insanity, I'd say, with all due respect to my chairman, he's already reached it. And Mary, tomorrow, all eyes on the hill again, when the acting director of national intelligence will be testifying and he'll face some tough questions for sure. Reporter: David, Democrats telling us this complaint is deeply disturbing and troubling, and they want to know why the acting director zint stand up for the whistle-blower and why he overruled the inspector general who found that complaint to be an urgent concern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.