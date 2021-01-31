Deputy on administrative leave after body-slamming student

More
The sheriff’s office says the officer was trying to stop the teen from fighting another student.
1:49 | 01/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deputy on administrative leave after body-slamming student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"The sheriff’s office says the officer was trying to stop the teen from fighting another student.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75585070","title":"Deputy on administrative leave after body-slamming student","url":"/WNT/video/deputy-administrative-leave-body-slamming-student-75585070"}