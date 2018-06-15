Transcript for 1 deputy shot dead, another critically injured when inmate overpowered them near cour

Next, another big story we're following. In Kansas City, Kansas, two deputies overpowered by inmates. Clayton Sandell has more. Reporter: It was supposed to be a routine prisoner transport. But when two deputies driving this van arrive at a Kansas City court building this morning, one of the inmates manages to violently overtake them, shooting them both. It is very possible that with their own firearm, they were both shot. Reporter: Deputy Patrick Rohrer, on the job seven years and just 35 years old, was killed. The second deputy, a female, is in critical condition. Gavely wounded. Someone from the parking lot started screaming, telling us to run back inside. Shots fired. Get back inside now. Reporter: Investigators say the suspect was also shot. He was taken to a hospital. That inmate has not been identified. Tonight, investigators tell us they're interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video to try to figure out how an inmate got a deputy's gun. Thank you. Next to the battle over

