Deputy shot, wounded during traffic stop in North Carolina

The sheriff said a man was driving the vehicle and a woman was in the passenger seat.
0:11 | 07/16/18

The urgent manhunt tonight in Caldwell county North Carolina deputy Jordan Cheryl shot and wounded during a traffic stop. The bullet hitting just below the best the sheriff says a man and woman were in the car authorities are asking the public for any help.

