Deputy waiting at crossing for train to pass is blindsided by second train

The Texas officer was treated for minor injuries; his SUV took a direct hit.
0:12 | 05/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Deputy waiting at crossing for train to pass is blindsided by second train
And it scare on the tracks in Midland Texas deputy responding call waiting at the crossings by offer train to pass blind sided by the second train coming from the other direction yes you be taking a direct hit. The deputy was treated for only minor injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

