Desperate search continues for a 29-year-old Alabama woman

More
Paighton Houston was last seen leaving the Tin Roof Bar with two unknown men.
1:19 | 12/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Desperate search continues for a 29-year-old Alabama woman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"Paighton Houston was last seen leaving the Tin Roof Bar with two unknown men.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67962423","title":"Desperate search continues for a 29-year-old Alabama woman","url":"/WNT/video/desperate-search-continues-29-year-alabama-woman-67962423"}