-
Now Playing: Mother of 2 missing Idaho children appears in court
-
Now Playing: Idaho mom in court a day after FBI releases new photos of missing kids
-
Now Playing: Star wars super fan has new robotic arm
-
Now Playing: Deadly apartment building fire in Hartford, Connecticut
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing 17 year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Two days away from six more states casting ballots for 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Should Americans prepare for a lockdown like China and Italy?
-
Now Playing: Major lockdown in Italy from coronavirus
-
Now Playing: State Department advising Americans not to get on cruise ships
-
Now Playing: Fast moving developments in the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan attend their last scheduled engagement as a working royal couple
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ chief health correspondent answers viewer questions related to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How to best plan for spring break in the wake of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The coronavirus’ impact on the sports world
-
Now Playing: Body camera shows police officers going beyond the call of duty
-
Now Playing: The Democratic presidential race comes down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on what to know about coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Infighting within the Trump administration amid coronavirus crisis: Report
-
Now Playing: Grand Princess cruise ship to offload in Oakland
-
Now Playing: Washington, DC reports its 1st case of COVID-19