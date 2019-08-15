New details from Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy reveal broken neck bones

The autopsy of the accused sex-trafficker revealed a broken hyoid bone in the neck, a source told ABC News, which can be associated with strangulation or suicide.
2:03 | 08/15/19

