Transcript for New details on the 4 police officers who confronted the Virginia Beach shooter

And we begin with new details in the rampage in Virginia Beach. Authorities revealing the timeline. Officers arriving just two minutes after the first 911 call. Then engaging the suspect in a gunfight on the second floor. City employee Dewayne craddock wounded, he would not survive. At the same time, the family and friends of the 12 victims celebrating their lives and sharing stories of heroism. Officials said the gunman had not been fired but had resigned that day. Here's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, we're learning more about the bravery of four officers who ran into a Virginia Beach municipal building to try and stop a massacre. The first reports of shots fired at 4:08 P.M. Friday. Shots fired. Shots fired. Second floor. Reporter: Those four arriving in just two minutes. Racing on foot from their headquarters, literally around the corner from building two. To walk into something like this is absolutely horrific. Reporter: The man they're chasing, police say, Dewayne craddock. A 15-year employee with the city, who handed in a letter of resignation just hours before the killing spree. Later showing up armed with two handguns, extended magazines, and a silencer. Still actively hearing gunshots. Reporter: Two k-9 officers, two detective supervisors, immediately forming a rapid entry team. Following the sounds of shots and screams, navigating a maze of hallways in what police describe as a honeycomb type building. I've got a male down on the third floor with a gunshot wound to his arm. Still looking for the gunman. Reporter: About ten minutes after the 911 calls, officers engage the suspect on the second floor. Just one minute later -- Officer hit, officer hit! Reporter: An officer shot. Saved by his bulletproof vest. He knew where our officers were and he had every intention to inflict bodily harm on them. Reporter: The officers then busting through a door, taking the shooter down, 36 terrifying minutes after receiving the first call. They put themselves in harm's way, in deadly harm's way, for people that they never met. That's a hell of a person to be able to do that. Reporter: The gunman later dying at the hospital. As the Virginia Beach community vows to stand strong. Everyone was trying to do something to help offset the tragedy. Reporter: Four people in critical condition, recovering from injuries. 12 innocent lives lost, leaving family and friends, like this woman who knew Laquita brown, to cope with unimaginable grief. Knowing that when I go there, that I won't run into her anymore, that's going to be the hardest part. That emotion still so raw there. Whit, so questions tonight about why the shooter carried out this rampage. Investigators aren't revealing a motive yet? Reporter: That's right. Police say no major problems or disciplinary issues at work. They have yet to find anything glaring that may have set him off. Still around 40 FBI investigators are in the building looking for clues. Thank you. Much more on the victims later

