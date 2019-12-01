New details revealed on Jayme Closs's escape from her captor

More
The 13-year-old who escaped from her alleged captor, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, is now spending her first night free after 88 days at home with family in Wisconsin.
2:24 | 01/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details revealed on Jayme Closs's escape from her captor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60338311,"title":"New details revealed on Jayme Closs's escape from her captor","duration":"2:24","description":"The 13-year-old who escaped from her alleged captor, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, is now spending her first night free after 88 days at home with family in Wisconsin.","url":"/WNT/video/details-revealed-jayme-closss-escape-captor-60338311","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.