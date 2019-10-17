Transcript for Detroit Lions QB’s wife speaks out on brain tumor

Finally tonight here, the NFL quarterback and his wife, proving she is America strong. It has been a trying six months for Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit lions quarterback, Matt Stafford. Diagnosed with a brain tumor. Kelly bravely undergoing surgery. Her husband, her children, right by her side. Documenting her journey, she says, in the hopes of encouraging others. Her first steps after her 12-hour surgery. Her husband holding her hand. If anyone tried to, like, slide tackle you, you're protected. Reporter: There would be months of physical therapy. The try yum chs and the setbacks, she revealed it all. And now home, Kelly revealing something else to our partners at ESPN. I wanted people to know that it's okay to be scared. I was terrified. I was terrified to -- to not be here. I wrote everyone that was here letters that was in that waiting room. Reporter: Tonight marks six months to the day since that surgery. She is back with her children but aware of her new normal. You know, I yawn and one side kind of moves a little more than the other or when I cry I only cry out of this eye. Reporter: Her husband in awe. Obviously learned -- not that I didn't know it already, but just how tough she is. Going through this, we really learned how strong we were. Nothing else matters. Just family. Kelly Stafford.

