Devastation in Maui from largest wildfire in Hawaii's history

The historic community of Lahaina is devastated, with the death toll rising to at least 55 and up to 1,000 people still unaccounted for.

August 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live