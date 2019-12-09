Transcript for New development on horrific boat fire in California

We have new reporting tonight in that horrific fire on a boat in California. 34 people below deck trapped and killed. The NTSB tonight now saying no one was on watch. The entire crew, say they, was and there is also a new warning to passengers about batteries tonight involving this, and here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez now. Reporter: Powerful new video tonight showing the charred wreckage of "The conception" being brought to the surface off the California coast. Investigators now going inch by inch through what's left of the diving boat, trying to piece together what caused it to burst into flames labor day weekend, killing 34 people onboard. Mayday, mayday, mayday. I can't breathe. Reporter: The NTSB releasing its preliminary report, saying for the first time that despite regulations requiring a watchman to be on-duty, all six crew members were asleep when the devastating fire broke out. Completely engulfed boat. Main objective is to look for victims. Reporter: Tonight, investigators working to determine whether lithium ion batteries played a role in the inferno. The coast guard now warning boat operators to limit the unsupervised charging of electronics, such as cell phones and camera equipment in the wake of the tragedy. And tonight, investigators revealing three of the five surviving crew members have been interviewed. It could take another day for that boat is brought back to shore for inspection. David? Marci Gonzalez, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.