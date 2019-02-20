DNA in a 46-year-old cold case murder leads to an arrest

A man has been arrested through DNA and genetic genealogy in the decades-old cold case killing of 11-year-old Linda Ann O'Keefe, who was strangled to death in Southern California in 1973.
1:11 | 02/20/19

