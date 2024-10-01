Dockworkers strike at US ports may create new shortages

Tens of thousands of dockworkers are on strike, leading to the shutdown of ports along the East Coast and the Gulf, which handle over half of all cargo shipped to the U.S., causing daily disruptions.

October 1, 2024

