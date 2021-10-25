Doctors advise Queen Elizabeth to rest for 2 weeks

There's growing concern about Queen Elizabeth&rsquo;s health, and Buckingham Palace said that doctors have advised the 95-year-old to rest for the next two weeks.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live