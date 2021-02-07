Dodgers pitcher under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Star Trevor Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave after he was accused of assaulting a woman in two separate incidents. She filed a police report claiming he punched and choked her.
0:22 | 07/02/21

Dodgers pitcher under investigation for alleged sexual assault

