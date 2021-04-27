Dolly Parton declines nomination to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton released a statement saying she is grateful for the nomination but she doesn’t feel like she’s “earned that right.” She says it inspired her to make a rock ’n’ roll album in the future.

