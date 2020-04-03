Dolly Parton sends heartfelt message to tornado victims

The country-music singer and actress shared her prayers and support to those in and around Nashville, saying, "We are all with you."
1:02 | 03/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dolly Parton sends heartfelt message to tornado victims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

