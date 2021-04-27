Dolly Parton’s Dollywood says it will pay tuition for all employees

Dollywood Parks & Resorts said it will pay all tuition costs, fees and books for employees who pursue higher education. It includes all part-time, full-time and seasonal employees.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live