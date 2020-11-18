Dolly Parton’s major Vanderbilt donation supported COVID-19 vaccine

In April, the country legend donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Part of her gift went toward research for Moderna’s new vaccine.
1:13 | 11/18/20

Dolly Parton's major Vanderbilt donation supported COVID-19 vaccine

