Donald Trump one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos

More
The president opens up in an exclusive interview with ABC News' chief anchor just hours after negotiations with Kim Jong Un.
3:33 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55847069,"title":"Donald Trump one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos","duration":"3:33","description":"The president opens up in an exclusive interview with ABC News' chief anchor just hours after negotiations with Kim Jong Un.","url":"/WNT/video/donald-trump-george-stephanopoulos-55847069","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.