Transcript for Donald Trump makes first public appearance since leaving office

We start with former president Donald Trump, just moments ago returning to the public stage, speaking at a conservative conference in Orlando, Florida. Less than two months after the deadly insurrection. The former president repeating his false claims of election fraud, hinting at another run in telling supporters the journey is far from over. Trump making clear, he's not starting a new party. And will remain in the GOP. Instead, promising to fight alongside his supporters. The largely maskless crowd cheering him on, while taking aim at president Biden. The former president largely out of sight after his impeachment. Several top Republicans notably absent, including former vice president Mike pence and senate minority leader Mitch Mcconnell. And not all Republicans want him to be the standard bearer for Mary Alice parks leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, former president Donald Trump returning to center stage. Well, thank you very much. And hello, CPAC. Do you miss me yet? Do you miss me? Reporter: Addressing a largely maskless crowd at a conservative conference in Florida, teasing another run. And I want you to know that I'm going to continue to fight right by your side. I may even decide to beat them for a third time, okay? Reporter: Telling Republicans he still wants to lead. Still pushing the lie the election was stolen. It is his first speech since being acquitted in his second impeachment trial, accused of inciting the violent insurrection at the capitol. We have the Republican party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before. Reporter: But this trump show in Florida today, a reminder of his popularity in the party. Eager supporters lining up to take photos with this golden statue of the former president. We want to see our president. Reporter: Polling shows three-quarters of Republicans still want trump to play a prominent role in the party going forward. Donald J. Trump ain't going anywhere. The leader of the conservative movement, of the America first movement, of the Republican party. Reporter: Not there this weekend, several top Republicans including trump's own vice president Mike pence, senate minority leader Mitch Mcconnell, and third ranking GOP member in the house, Liz Cheney. She voted to impeach the former president six weeks ago. A reminder GOP leadership is divided on whether trump should lead. I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country. Reporter: Other Republicans, including Louisiana's bill Cassidy, who voted to convict trump, saying this conference, and trump, do not represent the party. We've got to win in two years, we've got to win in four years. If we do that, we'll do that by speaking to those issues that are important to the American people, and there's a lot of issues important to them right now, not by putting one person on a pedestal. Let's get right to Mary Alice parks. This speech sounded a lot like the trump speeches from the campaign trail. His major target, his successor, president Joe Biden. Reporter: Yeah, whit, the former president skipped the inauguration, but right off the bat, he blasted president Biden. But this was interesting. Even in that room, with his base, only 55% of those folks in a straw poll said they would vote for the former president again. Whit? Mary Alice, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.