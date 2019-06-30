Transcript for Donald Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to visit North Korea

the victims and notifying next of kin. Thank you. And to tonight's other major headline. The president crossing over from South Korea to North Korea, greeted by Kim Jong-un. Behind closed doors for almost an hour. The scene chaotic at times. Stephanie Grisham reportedly bruised as she shoved aside north Korean security guards to gain access for American journalists. President trump trying to restart nuclear talks with north Korea. Then extending another invitation. Jonathan Karl, in Seoul. Reporter: Just 32 hours after extending his unusual invitation with a tweet, president trump took the final steps north toward the line separating north and South Korea. Stay low. Stay low. Reporter: Walking briskly to meet him, a smiling Kim Jong-un. My friend. Reporter: The north Korean leader, one of the world's most brutal dictators, greeted the president like an old friend. "Good to see you again," he said. "I never expected to meet you at this place." It's my honor. Would you like me to step across? Reporter: Then, with a step, the president walked onto north Korean territory. I'd be very proud to do that. Okay. Let's do it. Come on. Reporter: Clearly relishing the moment, another handshake before the cameras. The hastily arranged meeting became chaotic as the two men walked back to the south Korean side of the border and photographers scrambled to capture the moment. How do you feel? Feel great. It's a great honor to be here. Chairman Kim, how do you feel? Reporter: In a rare move, the reclusive north Korean leader spoke directly to American reporters. "I believe," Kim said of trump, "This is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all of the unfortunate past and open a new future." As they stood together before the cameras, president trump offered up another invitation. Would you invite him to visit the U.S anytime soon? I would invite him right now. To the white house. Absolutely. Reporter: As they walked toward the so-called house of freedom, chaos. Security guards blocking the U.S. Press. And then -- U.S. Pool! Reporter: A rush to get the American media inside. North Korean security guards attempting to block the way. That's the new white house press secretary Stephanie Grisham, elbowing and shoving aside a north Korean security guard. Kim and trump met for nearly an hour behind closed doors. The symbolism of the day was powerful, but after this and the two summit meetings, north Korea's nuclear program is still fully in place. In fact, U.S. Intelligence believes Kim's nuclear stockpiles have increased since the talks began. Speed is not the object. We want to see if we can do a really comprehensive good deal. Nobody knows how things turn out. But certainly this was a great day, this was a very legendary, very historic day. And that future is now the focus. Jon, this was history today. That big gamble paying off. But as we heard from the president, nobody knows how any deal with North Korea will turn out. So what's next? Reporter: The president announced there will be a resumption of lower level talks with more detail to try to get at the elusive nuclear deal. The bottom line is, despite all of the incredible symbolism, there has been no progress towards a nuclear deal. Jon, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.