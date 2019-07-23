Transcript for Donations pour in for Sneakers for Soldiers: 'You are a real hero'

Finally tonight, America strong. A son serving overseas, and what he asked his mother for. She wondered, how many other sons and daughters overseas need the same thing? It was last night here you met Deborah Hausladen from Pennsylvania. And that simple request from her son who was serving in Afghanistan. He needed a pair of sneakers because his sneakers were starting to wear out. Reporter: The sneakers he'd been issued were worn through. We said we'd gladly send him a pair of sneakers over and we asked about the other men in his platoon and he said same situation. Reporter: Deborah got an idea and got to work. Within a week, we had sneakers for soldiers formed. Reporter: Her nonprofit, sneakers for soldiers. Shipping sneakers to troops overseas. There's now a waiting list. Such a basic, simple thing as sneakers. Reporter: So many of our troops grateful, sending letters and photos back to that mom. And after our report last night, we heard from so many of you. Phil Johnson writing, Deborah, you are a real hero. Moms go above and beyond. Thank you. Margarita, I'm an army mom of two soldiers. This story brings joy to my heart. And Donna wrote, donation just made. And tonight, one more message from that mom. Hi, David. It's Debby. Reporter: Packing up more sneakers today. The support has been overwhelming since you aired our story on "World news" last Reporter: Since just last night, nearly $100,000 in donations from nearly every state. More than 2,000 emails of support. I just wanted to say thank you to you and to all your viewers for helping to support us and our soldiers. Reporter: A mom on a mission, and so many of you at home helping her get there, one pair of sneakers at a time. Thank you, Deborah, and thanks to everyone at home. Your generosity is really something. Again, the program is called sneakers for soldiers. See you tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.