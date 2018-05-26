Transcript for Donor recipient receives new heart after six-year wait

Lly tonight, the lifesaving donation. Here's ABC's John donvan. Reporter: One of the biggest moments in Jeremy Carr's life came by chopper this week, when he was flown straight to trackside the indy 500. This is a lot more cooler an just coming to thtrack. Reporter: It follows this other big moment ihis life. Leaving the hospital with a new heart, after spending six years on the organ transplant wait list. During which time, he made the acquaintance of one Stefan Wilson, who is best-known for this. Wilson is a British race car driver who is passiote about promoting gan donation, following the ath of his older brr, Justin, in a racing-relatedident three years ago, after which organs went to seval recipients. It Ju really sort of hits home, the need more people to register. Reporter: For this year's indy 500, Wilson is actually covering his car with the names of people waiting for transplants. One of which was Jeremy's. He spent his months in Indiana university hospital building modes. But then, his surgery went ahead the instant a donor heart came available. And after a eat recovery, this. Sortf dream come true stuff. And now carrying forth T message that Wilson's car represents about organonation. It saved my life, so -- and five other peopls lives that night. Anreally hope every considers being an org donor. Bee it's a good thing. Eporter: Even ifou don't get this close to the track at indy. John donvabc news. We thank John for that story. And you can that big race right here tomorrow at noon on ABC. Thanks so much for Wang. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "Tweek" in the morning. I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have area evening.

