Dorian hits Outer Banks with 100 mph winds, 14 inches of rain

More
First responders arrived by helicopter to Okracoke Island, hit hard by the hurricane, to help the estimated 800 people who did not evacuate.
3:34 | 09/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dorian hits Outer Banks with 100 mph winds, 14 inches of rain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:34","description":"First responders arrived by helicopter to Okracoke Island, hit hard by the hurricane, to help the estimated 800 people who did not evacuate. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65441956","title":"Dorian hits Outer Banks with 100 mph winds, 14 inches of rain","url":"/WNT/video/dorian-hits-outer-banks-100-mph-winds-14-65441956"}