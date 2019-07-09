-
Now Playing: Storm recovery underway in Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian brings heavy rain, dangerous winds in Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: The Browns Sure Have Been Bad
-
Now Playing: Woman falls 500 feet to her death hiking at Yosemite National Park
-
Now Playing: Ex-Marine facing weapons charge held on $200k bond
-
Now Playing: 3 senior leaders of embattled Navy SEAL 7 team relieved of duty
-
Now Playing: Mechanic accused of sabotaging plane with 150 on board
-
Now Playing: Recognizing the Coast Guard teams bringing aid to the Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Firefighters, community on edge with Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Feds pushing for prison time for Felicity Huffman in college scam
-
Now Playing: Bahamas officials warn of ‘unimaginable’ death toll
-
Now Playing: Dorian hits Outer Banks with 100 mph winds, 14 inches of rain
-
Now Playing: 5th death in U.S. linked to vaping
-
Now Playing: Chaplain recalls visiting Mark Gerardot after wife killed girlfriend and then herself
-
Now Playing: ABC investigation: Air marshals in crisis
-
Now Playing: Houston to host Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: The crisis in the Bahamas revisited by journalists who were on the ground