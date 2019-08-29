Dorian inundates Martinique with rains washing away roads

More
In Puerto Rico, where memories of Hurricane Maria’s wrath two years ago still run deep, residents were not taking any chances; streets were empty and storefronts shuttered.
1:39 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dorian inundates Martinique with rains washing away roads

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"In Puerto Rico, where memories of Hurricane Maria’s wrath two years ago still run deep, residents were not taking any chances; streets were empty and storefronts shuttered.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65254279","title":"Dorian inundates Martinique with rains washing away roads","url":"/WNT/video/dorian-inundates-martinique-rains-washing-roads-65254279"}