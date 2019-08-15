Dow plunges 800 points, marking worst day for stocks this year

More
Amid an escalating trade war with China and protests in Hong Kong, President Trump was on the defensive as concerns rose over a possible recession yet to come.
2:51 | 08/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dow plunges 800 points, marking worst day for stocks this year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"Amid an escalating trade war with China and protests in Hong Kong, President Trump was on the defensive as concerns rose over a possible recession yet to come.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64979680","title":"Dow plunges 800 points, marking worst day for stocks this year","url":"/WNT/video/dow-plunges-800-points-marking-worst-day-stocks-64979680"}