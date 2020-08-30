Transcript for More than 2 dozen killed when restaurant collapses in northern China

Time now for the "Index." And the deadly building collapse in northern China. A two-story restaurant suddenly giving way during an 80th birthday party. Rescuers rushing to save dozens of people trapped under the rubble. At least 29 people are dead. Many of the victims are believed to be family members. So far, no word on the cause of that collapse. And the frightening moment a toddler was caught in a kite and went airborne. But she is okay. The shocking video showing the 3-year-old girl flying several feet into the air. The child getting wrapped in a kite string during a festival in Taiwan. The crowd able to grab her and pull her to safety. The child's family says she was frightened, but was not physically injured. That's good news. And back here at home, and the coronavirus scare inside the U.S. Open bubble. French tennis pro Benoit Paire testing positive for covid-19 and will not compete. The U.S. Tennis association says contact tracing is now being conducted to see who he came in contact with. The U.S. Open begins tomorrow without fans.

