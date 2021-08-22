Transcript for Dozens missing in deadly floods in Tennessee

And now to the desperate search for dozens missing in deadly flooding in Tennessee. We're now talking about a different storm system that is causing massive devastation. Rushing water overtaking entire communities. Helicopters searching for signs of life. At least 22 people now confirmed dead. ABC's elwyn Lopez is in Waverly, Tennessee. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate search for dozens of people still missing after catastrophic floods ravaged middle Tennessee. Look at that. This is from a creek that they tell me hardly flows normally. Reporter: At least 21 people dead including two 7-month-old twins swept away from their father. More than 40 still unaccounted for. Officials now going door to door hoping for signs of life. We were on the roof of our house and hoping that we were going to make it. Reporter: The record rainfall pummeling the area with more than 17 inches in just 24 hours washing away homes, submerging cars. The floods inundating this family's home. Furniture floating in the murky water, sheds carried away in the washed out roads littered with debris. Furniture and appliances splayed across the roadways. Cars flipped over. Power lines toppled. Homes ripped right off their foundations. Within just 30 minutes of this couple being saved, their house swept away right into their neighbor's. Scary moments. There were tears. Reporter: First responders rescing teacher Bobbi Jo Scholes. Trapped inside her school gymnasium after running in to help save some furniture standing on the bleachers as floodwaters rushed in. That's where our kids have gone to school. It's our home. Reporter: Scholes saying her community is devastated. We have people who've lost loved ones. It's just devastating in so many ways, you can't wrap your head around it. Elwyn Lopez joins us now from the scene in Tennessee. Elwyn, search crews still looking for survivors at this hour? Reporter: Linsey, local officials still combing the area going door to door checking houses like this one looking for the missing. Linsey. Elwyn, thank you. Now to the race to evacuate

