Transcript for Dozens of tornadoes touching down in the heartlands for days now

those deadly storms on the move again at this hour. A new tornado on the ground late today. There are watches and warnings up in several states as we're on the air. At least 60 reported tornadoes in just the last two days now, including this one right here near Dawson, Nebraska. Flood alerts at this hour in six states now. Homes have been swept away by a river in crescent, Oklahoma. And 54 million Americans are now in the path, as the powerful system tracks into the northeast tomorrow with heavy rain and damaging winds. Meteorologist rob Marciano has the timing for all of us and he's in Tulsa tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new images of a tornado tearing across Oneida, Kansas, as the national weather service again warns of a particularly dangerous situation. The storms have been relentless. Dozens of tornadoes touching down all over the heartland for days now. West of Des Moines, Iowa, an ef-2 tornado, with winds up to 130 miles per hour, killing a woman in her home. North of Oklahoma City, watch and listen, as this home crashes into a river. The shed carried away by the current. Other homes hanging by a thread. The water eroding away the banks. Nearly nine inches of rain falling in parts of the state. Outside Tulsa, high water residents there climbing out their windows. At the keystone dam, officials releasing water at 1.6 million gallons per second. Some communities now being urged to evacuate. Let's get right to rob with us live again tonight. Rob, we appreciate your reporting all week long here. And I know this is active as we're on the air again tonight. And now the northeast dealing with severe weather tomorrow? Reporter: Yeah, this time tomorrow, it's going to get rough across the big cities in the northeast. Right now, it's rough here. A severe thunderstorm approaching us from the west. There's a tornado on the ground right now. Let's show it to you on the radar, just east of Oklahoma City, the warning is up for that and a watch from north Texas through Oklahoma. Kansas, Missouri, all the way boo northern Illinois until 10:00 tonight, so, it's going to get rough along a big line of towns. This front pushes east tomorrow morning in through Ohio. Parts of Pennsylvania going to see rough areas in the mid-afternoon. By tomorrow, the rush hour, looking at New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, D.C., as far north as Syracuse. We reset in the plains, as well, tomorrow afternoon. David? Rob, thanks to you again tonight.

