Transcript for Dr. Ellerin discusses COVID-19 updates

Bring your family history to life like never before. Get started for free at Ancestry.com Let's bring in Dr. Todd allerin. President trump is announced he's extending social distancing guidelines till the end of April. You're seeing patients with covid-19 nearly every single day. What do you think about extending the guidelines? I think the extension makes sense, Tom, because, you know, what we're seeing is that the trajectory of this epidemic is on the rise. It would be premature to start relaxing our social distancing and stay at home guidance at a time when we're watching fires literally trying to be extinguished in -- covid-19 fires in places like New York City. So once we have stabilization of this and then once we get more data on how -- how much penetrants this is, we'll figure out how to get back to a prepandemic way of life. Dr. Todd ellerin. When we come back, the devastating tornado outbreak.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.