Now Playing: 6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published anymore

Now Playing: Families regain power in Texas, food and water shortages continue

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Now Playing: Ballot Watch: States target voting rights

Now Playing: Biden announces new vaccination timeline, major partnership

Now Playing: 'In Plain Sight' analyzes Lady Bird Johnson’s role in White House

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 2, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Why opposing popular bills won’t lead to electoral losses

Now Playing: White House adviser: COVID relief bill 'will meet the needs of the pandemic'

Now Playing: Military convoy in fatal crash near Camp Pendleton

Now Playing: Close call for sheriff’s deputy in Ohio

Now Playing: 3rd woman comes forward with allegations against Cuomo

Now Playing: Biden visits Texas following cold weather disaster

Now Playing: FBI's Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Riots

Now Playing: Car crash involving semi-truck and SUV in California kills 13

Now Playing: New York state senator on Cuomo controversy

Now Playing: Groundbreaking series 'Soul of a Nation' premieres tonight

Now Playing: Battle over immigration