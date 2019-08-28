Dramatic firefight after 115-year-old Philadelphia church goes up in flames

One person was transported to a hospital after the Greater Bible Way Temple in West Philadelphia caught fire, causing the roof to collapse. There is also a daycare inside, but no children were hurt.
08/28/19

