Transcript for Dramatic images released of the daring raid on ISIS leader’s hideout

We do have remarkable images coming in tonight of that daring U.S. Raid that took down ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al baghdadi in Syria. The video released a short time ago from the Pentagon and shows the remote compound where he was holed up. And the bomb blast as the compound was leveled by those U.S. Special forces. Here's ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the Pentagon releasing these images of the moment U.S. Special forces fly in on the hideout of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al baghdadi. Hostile fighters shooting at them. In a second video, the delta force comandos move in. Later, a massive blast, as the compound is leveled after he was killed. Kurdish fingers recruited the informant who identified the location of the hideout, providing critical information, including its layout. Now, a senior state department official saying that individual may receive part of the $25 million U.S. Bounty placed on the ISIS leader. But tonight, a fresh warning. There's no question that the losses over the weekend were significant to ISIS. At the same time, it's a deep bench. Reporter: The acting director also saying there were 14,000 ISIS fighters here in Iraq and across the border in Syria and he expects them to announce a new leader in the coming days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.