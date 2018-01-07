Transcript for Dramatic prison escape in Paris

Tar thank you. Overseas, a manhunt after a daringrison escape. He W busted out usi a helicopter. This was not his first escape. Here's E pilgrim. Reporter: A daring escape from this French prison tonight. Notorious gangster redoine aid, serving a 25-year sentence for murder, breaking out by helicopter. In this video you setwo men dressed in black running out, then a helicopter pulling away from the prison courtyard with fayid. Onlookers cheering. The getaway copter later found burnt, near a suburb of paris the French justice minister saying the accomples took the helicopter pilot hostage and forced him to to the prison. No one was injured. As he told the French magazine "The point," faid would take his criminal inspiration from movies and actors such as Robert de Niro Michael Mann's 1995 movie "Heat," watching scenes hundreds of times in order to recreate them in real life. Put your hands down! Reporter: This isn't the first time fayid has managed T escape from prison. He escaped in 2013 and was aug shortly after. But it wasn't always like this R the gangster. In 2010, he vowed to change his life around, going on a press tourromoting a book about his crinal past. Tonight, authorities on an nsive manhunt to find M. French media is reporting that drones were seen flying over the prison for several months. Leading officials to believe to he was plannthis for some time. Next to voters in mexico

