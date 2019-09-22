Transcript for Dramatic rescue at a nursing home in Pennsylvania

Next, the dramatic rescues at a nursing home in Allentown, Pennsylvania. A three-alarm fire breaking out in the middle of the night, forcing 82 people and 5 staff members out of the building, some from second-floor windows. Several of those residents taken to the hospital. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Nerve-racking rescues overnight at this Pennsylvania senior living facility. Residents climbing out of windows, clinging to firefighters as flames shoot out of the roof. We have heavy fire in the upstairs of the building. Reporter: The fire starting around 3:00 this morning. A terrifying wake-up for the more than 80 people living there. We received a call that the 200 rooms on the second floor are now smoke filled. Reporter: Firefighters working through that heavy smoke. Helping everyone safely escape. I'm happy to say that everybody had been evacuated and is accounted for. My understanding is that there's no critical or major injuries. Reporter: Tonight, officials assessing this damage, investigating what caused this fire. There's no initial indication or information that there was any kind of suspicious or criminal activity, but obviously that's something that we would have as part of our investigation. Reporter: Nine people, including two firefighters, were treated for minor injuries. Tonight, we're told staff at that facility are busy trying to find new housing for those

